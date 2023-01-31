Priority WR target says elite junior day visit ‘helped out Clemson even more’

A priority Clemson wide receiver target from the Tar Heel State returned to Tiger Town on Saturday.

Grimsley High School (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Alex Taylor was back at Clemson for the program’s elite junior day and enjoyed everything about the visit.

The highly regarded class of 2024 prospect came away impressed after his latest experience on campus and discussed it in an interview with The Clemson Insider.

“The day was great and the highlight was basically the whole day,” he said. “Everyone knew my name, who I was and we were with staff for 13 hours, which is amazing.”

Speaking of Clemson’s staff, what did the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder hear from the coaches overall during the junior day?

“Message was they want me, but still take your time with the recruitment process,” Taylor said. “I didn’t feel forced to commit or anything, which is a great feeling for me.”

Taylor made the trip to Clemson with his parents, and it sounds like his mom and dad would have been just fine if he had gone ahead and jumped on board with the Tigers.

“To be honest I think they were ready for me to commit (Saturday),” he said, laughing.

Taylor, who collected Clemson’s first 2024 receiver offer last June, announced a top 10 on Christmas Day featuring Clemson along with Auburn, Wake Forest, NC State, East Carolina, Penn State, Missouri, West Virginia, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

The Tigers strengthened their standing during Saturday’s visit with Taylor, who may opt to push his decision timeline up.

“I want to commit in the summer but looking how things are I might look to commit earlier,” he said, “and (Saturday) helped out Clemson even more. I love the staff and the school.”

Taylor is ranked as the No. 132 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, which tabs him as the nation’s No. 29 wide receiver in his class.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

