Clemson impresses top QB target, family on ‘very special’ visit

The lone quarterback prospect that Clemson played host to last weekend was Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy four-star Walker White.

The top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class traveled to Tiger Town for Saturday’s elite junior day and came away highly impressed after the visit with Dabo Swinney and company.

“It was a very family oriented atmosphere,” White told The Clemson Insider. “I got to meet all the staff’s family and kids, and it made everything very personal. Coach Swinney introduced his staff and he brought up his former players of people that he played with. The majority of his staff were former players, and so that really stood out to me because it showed that the people that played with or for Coach Swinney want to stay with Coach Swinney, and whatever Coach Swinney has going on over at Clemson, it shows how special it is.

“So that was really cool, and I had a really good time spending time with some other recruits and getting to know the staff, and it was just a very special, cool visit.”

White flew in last Friday and flew out on Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder was accompanied by his parents, both of whom had a great experience as well.

“They loved it,” White said. “They really liked Coach Swinney and all the staff. They created some relationships with the moms that were there. So, that was really cool for them, and they had a really good time as did most of the people there I’m sure.”

A couple parts of the visit that stood out to White were hanging out at Swinney’s house and listening to Clemson’s head coach give an in-depth speech about his program.

“One of (the highlights) was being at Coach Swinney’s house and how inviting and hospitable him and his wife made their house,” White said. “It was a very warm environment and really personal to each recruit, and we had a lot of fun. I would say another highlight was hearing Coach Swinney talk about his program. He talked for about two hours on everything he’s built, and that was really, really impressive just to see all what Clemson is. He did a really good job of that, and that was probably the most impressive thing I saw there. It was all very good.”

White, who received an offer from Clemson this past December, appreciated a certain message that Swinney conveyed to him while he was on campus.

“I was the only quarterback at their junior day. It was very cool to hear him say this – he said, ‘I want you as our quarterback, but I’m not gonna stress out over it because God’s in control,’” White recalled. “That honestly stood out to me, showed how at peace he is with every decision, and so that was cool. But they did not fail to show that they did want me at Clemson.”

The visit also gave White a chance to spend more time with new Clemson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley. White was offered by Riley when he was at TCU and had already gotten to know Riley from his time at TCU and SMU.

“I had spent some time with Coach Riley, he had seen me throw multiple times, and I had been up to his camp when he was at TCU and SMU,” White said. “So spending some time with Coach Riley up there was something I was probably already used to but it was fun. I got to meet his family and really get to go over his offense and get to see the ins and outs of that, so that was cool. And it was funny because he was kind of learning all the things about Clemson as I was, because that was his first week there. So, it was fun and we got to go through it together.”

Last weekend marked White’s second trip to Tiger Town, as he previously visited for the Swinney Camp last June. But that was a shorter visit, so the elite junior day gave him a much more extensive look at Clemson and everything it has to offer.

Where do the Tigers stand with him coming out of the latest visit?

“Clemson’s high,” he said. “They really impressed me and my family. I walked away with a new view of Clemson. They really had a good impression on us and they’re high and I really enjoyed spending time there.”

White, who holds more than two dozen offers, also visited schools like Arkansas, Auburn and Baylor in January. He said he hopes to render a commitment decision in the next month.

As a junior, White passed for 1,975 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions, while also rushing for 837 yards and 16 more scores. He is ranked as high as the No. 92 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas and No. 8 quarterback nationally.

–Photo for this article courtesy of Walker White

