Fast-rising Maryland defender talks Clemson offer

Prior to Saturday’s Elite Junior Day, Maryland native Darien Mayo had yet to receive an offer from Clemson.

But late that night, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound defensive end announced a scholarship offer from the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“They showed a lot of love,” Mayo told The Clemson Insider. “They are definitely in my top-10 right now.”

Mayo is becoming increasingly more coveted as a recruit, as the Tigers are his 12th offer in the month of January alone. The former basketball star only fully converted to football this past season.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Mayo is the No. 449 overall prospect and No. 31 ranked edge rusher in the 2024 cycle.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

