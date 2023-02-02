Nobody does it better than these two former Clemson receivers

Nobody in the NFL has done this better than these two former Tigers over the past few seasons.

Clemson has been well represented in the league at wide receiver, and a pair of “Wide Receiver U” products in Tee Higgins and Mike Williams have become two of the NFL’s top playmakers at their position, making highlight-reel catches seemingly every week.

But just how good have the two physically gifted Clemson pros been in recent seasons? Per Pro Football Focus, they’re the best in the business when it comes to bringing in the football in contested-catch situations.

According to PFF, Higgins and Williams lead the NFL in contested catches since 2020, with Higgins hauling in 97 such receptions and Williams with just one less than that at 96 contested grabs.

It’s an impressive statistic for Higgins and Williams, who have combined for a whopping 5,825 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns since the 2020 season.

In three NFL seasons since being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins has caught 215 passes for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns. Williams, meanwhile, has amassed 290 receptions for 4,557 yards and 30 touchdowns since being taken by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the 2017 draft.

Most contested catches since 2020: 🥇Tee Higgins – 97

🥈Mike Williams – 96 pic.twitter.com/aWBnqxRrW2 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 30, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

