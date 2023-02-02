Swinney gives thanks for what Streeter did for the Clemson program: ‘He did a fantastic job’

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media on Wednesday, as he was joined by new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Riley was hired last month after previously filling the role of offensive coordinator at TCU.

Prior to discussing what Riley brings to the staff, Swinney took some time to give thanks to former offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. Streeter, who joined the Clemson staff back in December 2014, served as offensive coordinator for the 2022 season after Tony Elliott left to fulfill the head coaching position at the University of Virginia.

“Again, I know we put out a statement and all that stuff, but I really want to publicly thank Brandon Streeter,” he said. “Those of you that work in the media here, I think you can all agree he’s a first-class person and a beautiful family. Brandon Streeter and Ashleigh [Streeter] have represented Clemson, they’re Clemson people. We give an award in Brandon’s honor and will continue to do that. He is a true Clemson man and he did a fantastic job, a fantastic job with the Clemson Tigers.”

“He worked tirelessly to make us better. He made us better,” Swinney added. “From the time he got here in 2014 for his first bowl game, he coached Deshaun [Watson] for two years, he recruited Trevor Lawrence and he coached him for three years, first pick in the draft. He recruited Cade [Klubnik], CV [Christopher Vizzina] and DJ [Uiagalelei]. We had a change last year with Tony going to Virginia. He absolutely deserved and earned the opportunity to lead the offense and he did a great job. He worked tirelessly. We got better in really every area, honestly, we got better. I just felt like it was the right time and we weren’t quite where we needed to be.”

Swinney made a point to emphasize how difficult the decision was for him to make as the Clemson coaching staff truly is a family. The head coach expressed his gratitude for what Streeter brought to the program and indicated that he knows he will be destined for great things in his future.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

