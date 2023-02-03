Clemson football assistants receive extensions

Clemson’s football assistant coaches have had their contracts extended while two have received raises this year.

Wesley Goodwin, Mickey Conn, Nick Eason, Mike Reed, Kyle Richardson, Lemanski Hall, Thomas Austin, C.J. Spiller, Tyler Grisham have received one-year contract extensions. The extensions for Reed and Eason have come with a bump in pay of $50,000 each, increasing the total pay for Clemson’s assistants to $7,475,000.

The actions were approved Friday by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

Reed and Eason will make $800,000 this year after making $750,000 a season ago. Reed, Clemson’s longest-tenured assistant, holds the title of assistant head coach in addition to coaching cornerbacks. Eason is entering his second season on Dabo Swinney’s staff as defensive tackles coach and defensive run-game coordinator.

The contracts for Goodwin ($850,000), Conn ($800,000), Reed and Eason now run through January 2026. Hall ($625,000), Richardson ($500,000), Austin ($450,000), Spiller ($450,000) and Grisham ($450,000) are on two-year deals set to expire in January 2025 following the extensions. Those coaches will remain at their current salaries.

Meanwhile, new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will be the Tigers’ highest-paid assistant after joining the staff last month on a three-year deal. The contract will pay him $1.75 million annually, $825,000 more than his predecessor, Brandon Streeter, made this past season.

In other actions, adjustments to the contracts of some of Clemson’s off-field staffers were also approved Friday.

Chief of staff Woody McCorvey, associate athletic director for football administration Mike Dooley, director of player relations and external affairs Jeff Davis, senior recruiting director Jordan Sorrells, director of football operations and creative media DJ Gordon, scouting director Danny Pearman and director of high school relations Robbie Caldwell each had a year added to their contracts, which now run through January 2025.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

