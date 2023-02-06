ESPN analysts on the chances FSU plays in ACC title game this season

There is no shortage of hype surrounding Florida State this offseason, coming off a 2022 season in which the Seminoles (10-3, 5-3 ACC) won their last six games to reach 10 wins for the first time since 2016.

With quarterback Jordan Travis back and other standouts returning as well, many see FSU as a legitimate ACC title contender in 2023, and some even consider the Noles the team to beat in the league entering next season despite the fact that Clemson has claimed seven of the last eight conference crowns.

On ESPN’s College Football Live, analysts Harry Lyles and “Stanford” Steve Coughlin were asked what they think the chances are that FSU will play in the ACC Championship Game this season. Here’s what they had to say:

Harry Lyles: “I’m going high here just because I’m not very confident in the rest of what the conference has to offer. I’m going 75 percent. You got Jordan Travis coming back. They really showed last year that they’ve got this thing in the right place. So to me, I’m going high here, I’m going 75.”

Stanford Steve: “I’m gonna go even higher, I’m gonna go 95 percent. I think the world of this program and what they did. Head coach is back, quarterback is back and the schedule is there for the taking. Now, a huge game out of conference at LSU to start the season. But when you look at the ACC, I fully expect them to be in that title game.”

Clemson will play host to Florida State at Death Valley on Sept. 23 for what could be a preview of the ACC Championship Game, which will feature the top two teams based on winning percentage now that the conference has dropped divisional play.

In 2022, Clemson won at least 10 games for the 12th straight season and won at least 11 games for the eighth time in 11 seasons. The Tigers beat FSU, 34-28, at Doak Campbell Stadium in October and haven’t lost to FSU since Sept. 20, 2014 — a 23-17 overtime loss in Tallahassee when the Noles were ranked No. 1 and Jimbo Fisher was the head coach.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

