Priority CB target ‘wowed even more’ by Clemson on latest visit

Clemson made another major impression while playing host to a priority cornerback target from Pennsylvania again a couple of weekends ago.

St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia) four-star Omillio Agard was blown away by his latest experience on campus for the Tigers’ Jan. 28 elite junior day. The top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class was accompanied by both of his parents.

“It was amazing,” Agard told The Clemson Insider. “I get wowed even more and more every time I go down to Clemson. Everything that they showed me there and everything that they do there is what my parents taught me as a kid and it’s what they preach to me now – God is first, academics is over being an athlete, but they also want me to get where I want to be, which is the NFL, and Clemson can do that for me.

“So, it was just amazing. Clemson is like the perfect spot for kids who want to be successful in life, no matter if it’s football, being a doctor, being a teacher, being a regular person or just growing and maturing as a man. Like, Clemson is the spot.”

Agard (5-11, 173) received an offer from Clemson after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June, then returned to Tiger Town in September for the Louisiana Tech game.

The best part of the elite junior day for Agard was hearing Clemson’s head coach speak about his program during a lengthy presentation that Agard described as “amazing.”

“The highlight of the day was at the end where Coach Swinney talked to us before he went to his house and basically laid down everything, left no tables turned, showed what Clemson is about, gave us all the stats,” Agard said. “He talked for like three hours, but it was amazing and everybody was into it. He really gave us the whole outlook of the Clemson program, and who wouldn’t want to be a part of that.”

Over the course of the recruiting process, Agard has developed a strong relationship with his primary recruiter for Clemson, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

Reed and Clemson’s staff reiterated to Agard during the elite junior day that he’s a priority for the Tigers.

“Their message was that they want me, like I’m prioritized there,” he said. “Coach Reed always preached that to me ever since my freshman year, and Coach (Wes) Goodwin is great with me and every other coach on the staff. So, it was good.”

Agard has already built bonds with Clemson commits who were on hand for the elite junior day, like fellow four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin and four-star tight end Christian Bentancur, as well as current Tigers such as cornerbacks Nate Wiggins, Shelton Lewis and Avieon Terrell, and defensive linemen Peter Woods and Tomarrion Parker.

“Me and Tavoy already have been really close,” Agard said. “I got really close with Christian Bentancur and a lot of guys that are already there. Like, I’m really close with Nate Wiggins, I’m close with Shelton Lewis, I’m close with AV Terrell, I’m close with a bunch of guys. I’m close with Peter Woods and I’m close with Tomarrion. So, it was really good.”

Looking ahead, Agard expects to visit Clemson again for a spring practice and attend Tennessee’s spring game. He will then take official visits this summer before making a decision prior to his senior season. Besides Clemson, Penn State was the lone school that got him on campus for a junior day last month.

Agard released a top five in December featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee.

Where do the Tigers stand with him coming out of the elite junior day visit?

“Clemson has always been at the top, so they stayed there, and it was amazing,” he said. “And they’re in a fight with the rest of my top five, so they’re all like 1a., 1b., 1c., 1d. and 1e. So it’s really hard, but yeah.”

Agard is ranked as high as the No. 82 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 2 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 6 cornerback nationally.

