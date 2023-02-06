What They Are Saying: Trevor and Dexter Lawrence at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Clemson was represented at the 2023 Pro Bowl by quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants.

Thanks to outstanding seasons, each of the former Tigers earned their first Pro Bowl selection, and there was plenty of buzz on Twitter about the two Lawrences at the Pro Bowl.

Check out what they are saying about Trevor and Dexter Lawrence at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas:

“@Trevorlawrencee is a big human.” Astute analysis out here at the #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4ZuDFmyhnz — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 3, 2023

“Trevor Lawrence on fire right now.” Yep. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LYLx8LpTIl — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 3, 2023

Big Dex is ready 🔥 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Hj7YxNkhjp — New York Giants (@Giants) February 3, 2023

Dexter Lawrence’s first Pro Bowl 😁 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/djGCt6ZXBj — New York Giants (@Giants) February 3, 2023

We out here, Pro Bowlin' 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6r0iadSMlD — New York Giants (@Giants) February 4, 2023

The "Sexy Dexy" dance at Pro Bowl 😂 pic.twitter.com/DJO9YaSS1z — New York Giants (@Giants) February 4, 2023

Surprising Dexy with custom sneakers for his first Pro Bowl 🥹 pic.twitter.com/hYiHbuSoFL — New York Giants (@Giants) February 4, 2023

16 is for the people.@Trevorlawrencee | #ProBowlGames on ESPN at 3pm ET pic.twitter.com/ljXnWiOYtg — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 5, 2023

Pro Bowl QB Trevor Lawrence has a nice ring to it.#ProBowlGames | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/iTY098NfvC — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 5, 2023

Don't worry, @Trevorlawrencee is known for comebacks 😂#ProBowlGames on ESPN — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 5, 2023

Blue Man Group spotting Big Dex 😂 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/5hzTVeDxkd — New York Giants (@Giants) February 5, 2023

Trevor Lawrence goes deep to Stefon Diggs on 4th & 20! 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/pz8IeLHlit — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

🐅🐅🐅 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 5, 2023

Let’s see if we can add a different word before Bowl next year!! @Jaguars https://t.co/0lQ4hKR9PD — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 6, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

