Lawrence aiming to be more than just a Pro Bowl QB

Pro Bowl quarterback Trevor Lawrence sounds nice. But what would sound even better for the former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars star?

Lawrence earned his first Pro Bowl selection this season but has his sights set on more than just that moving forward, as you can see below.

The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick wants to win a championship ring with the Jags, and make it “Super Bowl QB” Trevor Lawrence instead of just “Pro Bowl QB” Trevor Lawrence.

Now that, as the Jaguars’ official Twitter account pointed out below, sounds super.

Pro Bowl QB Trevor Lawrence has a nice ring to it.#ProBowlGames | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/iTY098NfvC — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 5, 2023

Let’s see if we can add a different word before Bowl next year!! @Jaguars https://t.co/0lQ4hKR9PD — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 6, 2023

Winning it all is no small task, though it’s hard to put anything past Lawrence and the Jags after they far exceeded expectations this season in their first year under Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson.

After back-to-back seasons finishing with the NFL’s worst record, the Jags went 9-8 during the 2022 regular season, won the AFC South title for the first time since 2017 and beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card playoff round, becoming the first team in NFL history to have the worst record in the league and win a playoff game the following season.

The future is certainly bright for the franchise that had a historic turnaround this season, and Lawrence hopes much bigger things are to come in the future.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

