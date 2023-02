List of Clemson prospects invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

On Wednesday, the NFL released the list of players that have been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held in Indianapolis from Feb. 28-March 6.

Among the 319 total prospects invited to the event are eight from Clemson. Here are the Tigers’ combine invitees:

Davis Allen, TE

Bryan Bresee, DL

KJ Henry, DL

Jordan McFadden, OL

Myles Murphy, DL

Joseph Ngata, WR

B.T. Potter, K

Trenton Simpson, LB

You can see the full list of prospects invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine here: LINK

319 prospects invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.https://t.co/qDDoMH7Bm6 pic.twitter.com/iDlQeNzZIO — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 8, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!