Packer chimes in on Clemson's '23 schedule, what 'hops off the page'

On ACC Network’s ACC PM show this week, Mark Packer chimed in on Clemson’s 2023 football schedule and touched on what stands out to him about it.

Packer talked about the Tigers’ matchup vs. Florida State at Death Valley, which comes in just the fourth game of the season on Sept. 23. An FSU team that has garnered plenty of hype this offseason will be seeking the program’s first win over Clemson since 2014.

“It’s going to be fun to watch Florida State and how they handle it (the expectations),” Packer said. “Clemson’s been there, done that. They’ve been the staple basically, the standard in the league. I still think they’re going to be really, really good, and it’s been a while since the Noles have beaten the Tigers. I was really curious where Clemson was going to fall on Florida State’s schedule and obviously vice versa. I didn’t know it would be early, but to be that early, that’s going to be a big deal.”

Packer also pointed out that after that FSU game on Sept. 23, Clemson will only have one more home game (vs. Wake Forest on Oct. 7) until Nov. 4 when the Tigers return home to play Notre Dame.

“The thing that hops off the page with me is look after you get done with Florida State, look at all the home games in September and October in the Valley – nothing, zero. You got a Wake Forest game October 7th right, that’s it,” Packer said. “I mean you don’t play at home again until November the 4th. … Road trip to Syracuse, road trip to Miami, road trip to NC State. Nothing easy about any of that stuff. The Tigers aren’t going to get a whole lot of home lovin’ there in October. So, they’re going to have to take advantage and get off to a quick start.”

Clemson will open the 2023 season on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) when the Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

“Even that opener at Duke in Wallace Wade, with what Mike Elko’s been able to do, that game’s got a little bit more juice than it normally would,” Packer said.

