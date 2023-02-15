Clemson defeats Furman 19-3

Clemson defeats Furman 19-3

Olympic

Clemson defeats Furman 19-3

By February 15, 2023 6:49 pm

By |

CLEMSON S.C. – The Tigers improved to 2-0 with a strong 19-3 win over the Paladins (0-1) Wednesday, Feb. 15. Over the past two games, Clemson has scored a total of 42 points and has only allowed four goals.

The Tigers got off to a quick start, scoring 11 of their 19 goals in the first quarter. Clemson spread the ball on offense, as 11 different players scored , including Sofia Chepenik, Ella Little, Gianna New, Emma Tilson, Jalyn Jimerson, Hanna Hilcoff, Belle Martire, Chloe Willard, Marina Miller, Sara Palmisano, and Emma Johnson.

Little, Palmasino, and Johnson all registered their first goals in a Clemson uniform.  Hilcoff once again led the Tigers in scoring with four goals which pushed her total goals for the season up to nine.

Clemson held Furman scoreless in the first half, giving Emily Lamparter a shutout in the cage. Lamparter and Krissy Kowalski would split time in the cage, with Lamparter in the first half and Kowalski in the second half.

The Tigers beat Furman in draw controls and ground balls, as they secured 17 out of 25 draw controls and picked up 22 out of 23 ground balls.

Clemson will head to Rock Hill, S.C. on Saturday, Feb. 18 to play Winthrop for their first away game in program history.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

, Olympic

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Despite already holding a commitment from four-star tight end Christian Bentancur, Clemson is still doing its due diligence on a number of other tight ends in the class of 2024. Weddington (NC) tight (…)

23hr

GREENVILLE, S.C. – For the first time in its short four-year history, the No. 7/6 Clemson softball team opens the season on a six-game winning streak after shutting out the Furman Paladins (1-2), 10-0, on (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home