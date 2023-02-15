Clemson defeats Furman 19-3

CLEMSON S.C. – The Tigers improved to 2-0 with a strong 19-3 win over the Paladins (0-1) Wednesday, Feb. 15. Over the past two games, Clemson has scored a total of 42 points and has only allowed four goals.

The Tigers got off to a quick start, scoring 11 of their 19 goals in the first quarter. Clemson spread the ball on offense, as 11 different players scored , including Sofia Chepenik, Ella Little, Gianna New, Emma Tilson, Jalyn Jimerson, Hanna Hilcoff, Belle Martire, Chloe Willard, Marina Miller, Sara Palmisano, and Emma Johnson.

Little, Palmasino, and Johnson all registered their first goals in a Clemson uniform. Hilcoff once again led the Tigers in scoring with four goals which pushed her total goals for the season up to nine.

Clemson held Furman scoreless in the first half, giving Emily Lamparter a shutout in the cage. Lamparter and Krissy Kowalski would split time in the cage, with Lamparter in the first half and Kowalski in the second half.

The Tigers beat Furman in draw controls and ground balls, as they secured 17 out of 25 draw controls and picked up 22 out of 23 ground balls.

Clemson will head to Rock Hill, S.C. on Saturday, Feb. 18 to play Winthrop for their first away game in program history.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications