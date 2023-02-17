Why Klubnik is 'so thankful' he got hurt as a high school senior

Everything happens for a reason, and Cade Klubnik is well aware of that.

Clemson’s rising sophomore quarterback recently shared a cool story about why, looking back on it, he’s glad he sustained an injury during his senior season at Westlake High School (Austin, Texas) in 2021.

That’s because the injury helped open the door for his former Westlake backup quarterback, Christian Edgar, to get the chance to play at the college level.

“I’m actually, like, selfishly so thankful that I got hurt because he got the opportunity to go play college football somewhere,” Klubnik said on the Next Up Podcast with Adam Brenenman. “I tore my left AC joint my senior season about week six or seven. It was a grade three, and thankfully I didn’t have to get surgery on it. I sat out a couple weeks, and my backup, who’s like one of my best friends ever, is now actually playing currently at quarterback at Rice, same year as me.”

Now a redshirt freshman at Rice, Edgar threw for 12 touchdowns and rushed for nine others as a senior at Westlake. He completed 81% of his passes and threw for 802 yards, adding 582 on the ground.

“He got to come in for like three games, lit it up,” Klubnik said of Edgar filling in for him. “Hit 15 touchdowns in three games, and if I didn’t have to go through that, then he wouldn’t be able to be where he’s at now. So, that was like the coolest thing ever, just a total God thing that like I had no idea what was going on, and you know, that was awesome.”

