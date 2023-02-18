Clemson beats Winthrop 21-1 in first away game

The Clemson Tigers (3-0) dominated in their first away game, defeating the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) 21-1 at Eagle Field on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Clemson wasted no time getting started. The Tiger’s scored nine goals in the first quarter. Six of their nine goals came from Clemson’s leading scorer Hanna Hilcoff. Hilcoff would then go on to score one more goal in the third quarter to bring her total number of goals this season up to 16.

Marina Miller also proved to play a critical role, leading the team in assists with five. Freshmen Tanner Scarola and Erin Hickey both registered their first goals in their collegiate careers. For the third game in a row, Clemson won the majority of draw controls, winning 16 out of the 25 draws.

The Tigers kept the Eagles scoreless for a majority of the game, as they did not score until the final 45 seconds of the game. Emily Lamparter and Krissy Kowalksi split time in the cage and had nine combined saves.

Clemson will return home to play Gardner-Webb Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 4:00 p.m. on Historic Riggs Field.

For complete coverage of the Clemson women’s lacrosse team, follow @ClemsonWlax on Instagram and Twitter and @ClemsonWLacrosse on Facebook.

Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics