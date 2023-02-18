In-state prospect closing in on decision between Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson and South Carolina are vying for a versatile in-state prospect in the 2023 class who is closing in on his college decision.

Batesburg-Leesville (S.C.) High School’s Patrick Swygert told The Clemson Insider that his recruitment is “probably coming to a close these next couple weeks” and that it’s “probably between Clemson or Carolina right now.”

“Mainly the school aspect, because they’re both two great programs,” Swygert said of what will be important to him when he makes his decision. “And life after football, really.”

Swygert picked up a preferred walk-on offer from South Carolina when he visited Columbia for a game in November. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder later added a PWO offer from Clemson on Dec. 12.

According to Swygert, the Tigers are recruiting him as a defensive end/outside linebacker.

“It’s just been one of my childhood dreams to be a Tiger,” he said, “and it’s pretty cool I have the opportunity to become one.”

Like Clemson, Swygert is being courted by the Gamecocks as a defensive end/outside linebacker. He also holds offers from Anderson, The Citadel and Newberry, with Anderson and The Citadel recruiting him as a tight end, and Newberry recruiting him as an offensive lineman.

Swygert played on both sides of the ball at Batesburg-Leesville and earned an all-state selection this past season.

“I’m a kid that’s not selfish, that can do anything the coaches ask, just very versatile,” he said, describing what he’ll bring to the table at the next level.

Swygert, who grew up a Clemson fan, made three gameday recruiting visits to Tiger Town in 2022.

What appeals most to him when he thinks about Clemson as a college option?

“They’re like a family, the whole family aspect,” he said. “Everything’s really just close together in Clemson. I like their coaches, too.”

