McShay weighs in on Murphy, Bresee

Todd McShay is super high on a pair of Clemson draft prospects. The longtime ESPN draft analyst sees both Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee as top-10 talents ahead of April’s draft.

McShay’s latest mock draft released this week has Murphy going to the Detroit Lions with the sixth overall pick, and has Bresee coming off the board four picks later to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 10th overall selection.

McShay provided more commentary on Murphy and Bresee this week, weighing in on the former Tiger defensive linemen during ESPN’S SportsCenter Special: Todd McShay’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0 show.

McShay had this to say about Murphy and the prediction of him to land with the Lions:

“Which team in the NFL couldn’t use more defensive line help? Myles Murphy has shown that he can play inside and outside. He can move down to defensive tackle on third downs. He does so many different things. I think Myles Murphy would be a great addition after Aidan Hutchinson being drafted at No. 2 overall a year ago.”

McShay later spoke about Bresee and the projection of him to the Eagles:

“He went through a whole lot this past year. He lost his sister, he had injuries. He did not have the production that you would expect from a top-10 pick. But he is arguably the second-most talented interior defensive lineman in this class, and it won’t surprise me if Bresee is a top-10 pick. And the Eagles love the big guys. They love offensive and defensive linemen. I gave them Bijan Robinson, the running back (from Texas), in my Mock 1.0, and it wouldn’t surprise me if that was the case. But I just get the sense that they want to go offense, defensive linemen and continue to bolster those fronts.”

The former No. 1 recruit in the country, Bresee burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020 and became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016). Bresee finished his Clemson career (2020-22) credited with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety over 26 games (21 starts).

Murphy, a former top-five national recruit, earned Freshman All-America honors from several outlets in 2020 and a fourth-team All-American selection from Phil Steele in 2021. He racked up 139 tackles (37.0 for loss), 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups across 38 games (27 starts) at Clemson from 2020-22, and joined Gaines Adams, Vic Beasley and Clelin Ferrell as the only Tigers since 2000 to post multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.