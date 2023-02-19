Bakich 'it is awesome' having Leggett in dugout

Clemson Hall of Famer Jack Leggett is back in the dugout at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Following Saturday’s win we asked coach Bakich what the dynamic was like having Leggett in the dugout with the Tigers.

“It is awesome. I mean he is still a coach for me personally and a mentor personally. A coach and mentor for our coaches as well. We have a Hall of Fame coach in the dugout with us being able to share his experience and give nuggets of wisdom. That is a huge advantage I feel like for us to have,” said coach Bakich.

