Former Clemson QB selected in USFL's first-ever college draft

A former Clemson quarterback was selected in the USFL’s first-ever collegiate draft on Tuesday.

Chase Brice was picked by the Houston Gamblers with the third overall pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft.

After playing for Clemson from 2017-19 and graduating in May 2020, Brice transferred to Duke, where he threw for 2,170 yards while passing for 10 touchdowns in 11 starts during the 2020 season. He then transferred to App State before the 2021 season and spent the last two seasons playing for the Mountaineers.

This past season, Brice completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 2,921 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions. He set the single-season school passing record in 2021 with 3,337 yards and helped the Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M early in the 2022 season.

Brice concluded his college career having completed 60 percent of his passes for 9,451 yards and 73 touchdowns with 36 interceptions.

Brice threw for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in 25 games at Clemson. He was of course an unsung hero of Clemson’s 2018 national championship campaign, entering in relief in a 27-23 come-from-behind victory against Syracuse to preserve what would become Clemson’s perfect 15-0 campaign.

The second season of the USFL kicks off on Saturday, April 15.

With the 3rd pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft, we select QB Chase Brice from Appalachian State 🎲🎰#ALLIN | @chasebrice7 pic.twitter.com/mAfcNvERx8 — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) February 21, 2023

Championship pedigree at Clemson and developed as a leader at Duke and App State — great get for Coach Johnson and the Gamblers. https://t.co/UMVFhZniVC — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) February 21, 2023

