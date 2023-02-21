No. 1-ranked Palmetto State recruit has ‘very high’ interest in Clemson

There’s plenty of mutual interest between Clemson and the top-ranked prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2025 class.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Amare Adams, a four-star defensive lineman from Lake City (S.C.) High School ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina, No. 6 defensive lineman nationally and No. 46 overall prospect in his class.

“Everything is going great in the recruiting process,” Adams said, “and really all the schools are showing me love.”

Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech have already offered Adams. While Clemson hasn’t yet offered any prospects in the 2025 class, the Tigers are showing substantial interest in the 6-foot-6, 280-pound rising junior.

Adams received a school visit in December from Thomas Austin, Adams’ area recruiter for Clemson, and Tigers defensive tackles coach Nick Eason attended one of Adams’ basketball games that month.

“They like the fact that not only I have good grades but also a beast on the field,” Adams said regarding Clemson’s interest in him.

As a sophomore last season, Adams tallied 67 tackles including 11 for loss and four sacks.

Clemson played host to Adams this past November when he made his first trip to Tiger Town for the Miami game.

“What stands out to me is that they have a lot of love for you and that (they’re) heavy on Christianity,” he said, “and I like how the campus is a close-in campus and how it is a tight space for a college.”

Adams said he plans to visit Tennessee on March 4 and Virginia Tech on March 18. He isn’t sure when he will make it back to Clemson, but knows he would love to add an offer from the Tigers down the road.

“My interest level for Clemson is very high,” he said. “What stands out the most for me is how the coaches and the staff shows a lot of love for me, and if I would get the offer for Clemson in the future I would be truly blessed!”

