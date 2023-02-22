Clemson Lacrosse Continues Winning Streak, Beating Gardner-Webb 22-2

CLEMSON S.C. – Clemson improves to 4-0, defeating Gardner-Webb (0-3) 22-2 at Historic Riggs Field on Wednesday, February 22. This win marks the fourth straight time Clemson has won by at least a 16 goal margin and it is the third time Clemson has won by at least a 20 goal margin.

The Tigers dominated practically every statistical category. Clemson outshot Gardner-Webb 37-7, picked up 30 of 41 ground balls, and secured 21 of 27 draw controls.

Clemson once again got a quick start, scoring within the first two minutes. They then went on to score eight more in the first quarter and by the end of the first half they were up 16-1. The Tigers only allowed two goals, one in the first quarter and another in the fourth quarter. Emily Lamparter registered three saves and Krissy Kowalski had one on the day. Clemson’s ride and defensive effort were apparent, as they caused five unsuccessful clears and only allowed seven shots.

Almost half of the goals were assisted with freshman Sofia Chepenik leading the charge with four of her own assists. Gianna New led the Tigers in goals with a season high of six, bringing her total up to 16. For the fourth game in a row, draw specialist Ella Little recorded the most number of draw controls with 10 and brought her total for the season up to 27.

Next, Clemson opens conference play and will travel to Notre Dame on Saturday, Feb. 25. for their first ACC matchup in South Bend, Ind at 1:00 p.m.

Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics