Riley weighs in on the ‘magic’ of Klubnik

Garrett Riley will begin installing his offense at Clemson when the Tigers start spring practices next month.

That will include working with a quarterback that Clemson’s new offensive coordinator is all too familiar with.

“I think he’s the full package,” Riley said of Cade Klubnik.

Klubnik is entering his first spring as the Tigers’ starter after taking over the offensive reins from the departed D.J. Uiagalelei late last season. He played in nine games as a true freshman before getting his first career start in Clemson’s Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee.

Before suiting up for Clemson, Klubnik was a five-star quarterback prospect at Westlake High in Texas, where Riley spent the last three years as an offensive coordinator. He was Sonny Dykes’ play caller at SMU in 2020 and 2021 before following Dykes to TCU last season.

Riley tried to recruit Klubnik as hard as anyone during that time.

“I’ve known of Cade and known Cade for probably about three years now,” Riley said.

The physical tools are obvious, Riley said. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Klubnik developed a reputation in high school as an accurate passer with touch. He’s also got the speed to go with it, making him a dual threat that not only can be dangerous on designed runs but also when things break down in the pocket.

While there’s certainly room for improvement as Klubnik gets more acclimated to the college game – he completed just 61% of his passes with more interceptions (3) than touchdown passes (2) this past season – Riley said it’s the mental part of Klubnik’s game that doesn’t get enough credit.

“He’s very talented, but I just think, between the ears and the way he carries himself, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that’s kind of the magic of Cade Klubnik,” Riley said.

Riley had has his share of conversations with Klubnik since being hired at Clemson last month. He said both parties are eager to get started working with each other. Clemson’s first spring practice is slated for March 6.

“I know that kid is foaming at the mouth just like the rest of our players,” Riley said. “And, trust me, we as coaches are ready to get going with them too.”

