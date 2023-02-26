Where Lawrence, Watson are ranked among every QB to throw a pass in 2022

A national outlet recently ranked each quarterback to throw a pass during the 2022 NFL season.

CBS Sports ranked every one of the signal-callers that threw at least one pass last season, including the playoffs, and divided those 82 QBs into different tiers.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars is ranked as the No. 5 QB on the list and slotted into the “‘franchise’ elite” tier with Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Joe Burrow (Bengals), Josh Allen (Bills) and Justin Herbert (Chargers).

“These guys are the real deal, through and through, and they all proved it in 2022… both Lawrence and Herbert teased the same power in their first playoff appearances,” CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin wrote.

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, is ranked No. 35 by CBS Sports and tops the list of QBs in the “short-lived notables” tier.

“Watson was hardly the polished pocket play-maker the Browns were hoping for, but a year removed from his suspension, he’s theoretically a candidate for a big leap in 2023,” Benjamin wrote.

After being traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns last March and then receiving a new fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million, Watson served an 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The three-time Pro Bowler returned for the final six games, completing 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions while rushing for 175 yards and another score on the ground.

Lawrence finished the 2022 regular season with a 66.3 percent completion percentage, 25 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 291 rushing yards and five rushing scores. He led the Jaguars to the AFC South title and a playoff victory, and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection.

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

