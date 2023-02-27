2025 QB announces Spring visit schedule

A Clemson quarterback target in the class of 2025 announced his Spring visit schedule on Monday morning.

Ryan Montgomery, out of Findlay (OH), is a four-star in the class of 2025 according to Rivals and holds a total of 21 offers.

Montgomery lists eight programs that he plans to visit during the Spring, but no dates are listed for any of the upcoming visits.

Alongside the Tigers, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal caller has plans to visit Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and South Carolina.

This will be the Buckeye State product’s third visit to Clemson. He visited last June and was in attendance for the Tigers’ victory over Louisville in November.