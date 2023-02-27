Draft analyst: Murphy a 'tricky' prospect

Whichever team ends up drafting Myles Murphy is going to get a player with more potential that needs to be tapped into, according to one NFL Draft analyst.

Daniel Jeremiah has the Detroit Lions taking Murphy with the No. 6 overall pick in his latest mock draft, but he has two other defensive ends going ahead of the former Clemson standout. Jeremiah, a former NFL scout who covers the draft for the NFL Network, has Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson being the first edge rusher off the board with the third overall pick, a bit of a surprise considering former Alabama standout Will Anderson is also in this draft.

Jeremiah has Anderson, who’s widely viewed as the top available edge rusher, going two picks later to the Seattle Seahawks – one pick ahead of Murphy. Jeremiah said Wilson is generating a lot of buzz around the league heading into this week’s NFL scouting combine, which begins today in Indianapolis.

Murphy will also take part in the combine, one of eight former Clemson players scheduled to do so. He will go through on-field position drills with the rest of the defensive linemen xx.

“Between his combination of length and explosiveness, I think there’s more there,” Jeremiah said of Murphy. “I think he’s going to develop more as a rusher. I don’t think he has a great plan at this point in time.”

Murphy starred for three seasons at Clemson after inking with the Tigers in 2020 as a five-star recruit. He immediately became a part of the Tigers’ rotation along the defensive line before becoming a starter late during his first year on his way to freshman All-America honors.

Murphy spent the last two seasons establishing himself as one of the top defensive ends in college football. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder led the Tigers in sacks as a sophomore and junior. He had his best season in 2021, notching seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss, before following that up with 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss this past season.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy finished his Clemson career with 119 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 38 games. Still, Jeremiah said there’s more to Murphy’s game than he’s shown to this point.

“Myles Murphy is a tricky one,” he said. “It’s all in there. He has it all in his body. He just hasn’t got it all figured out just yet.”

Jeremiah has Murphy rated as the 18th-best prospect in this year’s draft, which will be held in April. Meanwhile, ESPN rates Murphy as the No. 7 overall prospect while CBS Sports is even higher on him, ranking Murphy at No. 5 overall.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

