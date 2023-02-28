Former Clemson standout weighs in on Murphy entering NFL Combine

With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine getting underway this week, a former Clemson football standout weighed in on the ACC’s best draft prospects, including Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy.

Eric Mac Lain, the former Clemson/All-ACC offensive lineman and current ACC Network analyst, gave his overall thoughts on Murphy as the potential top-10 pick gets set to go through the combine in Indianapolis this week.

“I think he’s going to be the ACC’s first guy taken,” Mac Lain said on the Gramlich & Mac Lain show. “I think that he is going to just continue to wow people when they see him in person. … We’re talking about someone that’s potentially going to be in the top eight selected. He’s going to be under a microscope, and everybody’s going to look and see OK how does he do, how does he show effort and these type of things.”

Murphy was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, when he tallied 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), a team-high-tying 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 13 games (11 starts).

While Mac Lain is among those who thought Murphy would put up bigger numbers last season, he knows Murphy has shown what he is capable of and the potential he has, and Mac Lain expects him to impress at the combine with freakish athleticism.

“I think that is an interesting thing, when you look back at this past year for Clemson – we could probably say this for the entire defense, not just an individual – but we thought the performance, the numbers, the stats would be much higher, especially from a guy like Myles Murphy, and they just weren’t for whatever reason,” Mac Lain said. “And so with that, there might be some questions as to why from these GMs, like what happened, what were these things doing.

“But I think you just look at, number one, the potential to take a step, and then number two, what he was able to do. Even last year, two years ago, he just makes freaky plays and he’s such a big guy. He can really do everything. He’s the picture-perfect defensive end, and I think just the explosiveness, the reactions. … He’s a dynamic player. So, if he tests – we kind of see those top-10 guys, they don’t really do everything, maybe he’ll do some stuff – I think it’ll be impressive, a guy of his caliber.”

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has Murphy rated as the 18th-best prospect in this year’s draft, which will be held in April. Meanwhile, ESPN rates Murphy as the No. 7 overall prospect while CBS Sports is even higher on him, ranking Murphy at No. 5 overall.

Assuming Murphy takes care of business at the combine this week, Mac Lain doesn’t think there’s any doubt he will be a top-10 selection.

“Ultimately he’s a guy – get in front of these coaches, talk to them, meet with them, clear medicals just fine, and it’s essentially a lock that he’ll be a top-10 pick there at defensive end,” Mac Lain said.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

