Highly touted OL prospect sets Clemson visit

2024 offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal will return to Clemson this April, he told The Clemson Insider.

On April 5, while on Spring break, the Virginia native will make the trek down to Clemson once again. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound tackle has visited Clemson multiple times and most recently returned for the Tigers’ top-10 victory against NC State in October.

This trip to Clemson will not go down as an official visit, with Westphal wanting to narrow his list to just five schools before deciding who gets his limited OVs.

Westphal is rated as a consensus four-star recruit, with 247Sports tabbing him as the No. 142 overall recruit and No. 6 offensive tackle in the class of 2024.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

