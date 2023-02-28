Where Murphy landed in Kiper's latest mock draft

Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock draft this week.

The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst currently projects one Clemson prospect to be picked in the first round of April’s draft.

In his updated set of Round 1 predictions for the 2023 NFL Draft (subscription required), Kiper has former Tiger defensive end Myles Murphy going to the Seattle Seahawks with the 20th overall selection.

“Murphy had 17.5 sacks in three seasons at Clemson, and at 6-5, 275 pounds, he’s also strong against the run,” Kiper wrote. “Seattle ranked 27th in yards per carry allowed (4.9) last season, so that’s an area to upgrade. One position to watch: The Seahawks lost middle linebacker Jordyn Brooks to a torn right ACL in January, so they could try to add another off-ball ‘backer to help in 2023.”

Kiper’s updated rankings of the top 25 prospects in the 2023 draft class has Murphy ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect (down six spots from Murphy’s previous ranking of No. 15) and has him as the second-best defensive end behind only Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson.

Murphy is one of eight former Clemson players scheduled to take part in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which gets underway this week in Indianapolis.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Murphy starred for three seasons at Clemson after inking with the Tigers in 2020 as a five-star recruit. He immediately became a part of the Tigers’ rotation along the defensive line before becoming a starter late during his first year on his way to freshman All-America honors.

Murphy spent the last two seasons establishing himself as one of the top defensive ends in college football. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder led the Tigers in sacks as a sophomore and junior. He had his best season in 2021, notching seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss, before following that up with 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss this past season.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy finished his Clemson career with 119 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 38 games.

