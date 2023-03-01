Clemson lands commitment from highly regarded running back

On Wednesday, Clemson landed a big-time commitment from a highly touted running back in the class of 2024.

North Cobb (GA) four-star David Eziomume announced his pledge to the Tigers on Wednesday, while also celebrating his birthday.

Eziomume is ranked as high as the No. 175 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 7 all-purpose back in his class.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior is the only running back in the 2024 class to receive an offer from the Tigers. He becomes the Tigers’ sixth commitment in the class of 2024, joining four-star safety Noah Dixon, four-star defensive lineman Champ Thompson, four-star tight end Christian Bentancur, four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin and kicker Nolan Hauser.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

