Two former Tigers lower on this list of NFL's best receivers

A couple of former Clemson stars made this ranking of the NFL’s top wide receivers from the 2022 regular season.

However, both Mike Williams and Tee Higgins didn’t get a whole lot of love and are lower on the list.

Williams checked in at No. 18 in Pro Football Focus’s ranking of the 25 best receivers from this past season, while Higgins is tied for 20th in the ranking.

This past season, Williams hauled in 63 catches for 895 yards and four scores in 13 games for the Los Angeles Chargers.

“While most might associate Williams with ridiculous contested receptions, his sure hands also need to be highlighted,” PFF’s Zoltán Buday wrote. “He posted a 1.5 percent drop rate in 2022, which was tied for the 10th-lowest rate among wide receivers last year. In addition, he also caught 57.7 percent of his contested targets, which was tied for 16th among 90 wide receivers.”

As for Higgins, he posted 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games for the Cincinnati Bengals this past season.

“Higgins took a minor step back in most counting stats and PFF grade, yet he still remained an elite wide receiver and has a place among the top 20 in the NFL,” Buday wrote. “He did post the lowest drop rate of his career while passes going his way resulted in a 121.0 passer rating, which was the fifth-highest among wide receivers.”

In three NFL seasons since being selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins has caught 215 passes for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Williams, meanwhile, has amassed 290 receptions for 4,557 yards and 30 touchdowns since being taken by the Chargers in the first round of the 2017 draft.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

