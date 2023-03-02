Bengals front office member shoots down Higgins trade rumors

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin spoke to the media during the 2023 NFL Combine Week in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Asked about the level of interest from other teams in a potential trade for Tee Higgins, Tobin shot down the trade rumors that have surrounded the former Clemson receiver recently.

“No. I’m not in the business of making other teams better,” Tobin said. “I’m in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better. So, trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind. That’s their problem. They want a receiver, go find your own. In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. So, the trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now.”

Tobin explained why trading Higgins isn’t something the Bengals are interested in.

“Another vital part of our team. He’s exactly what we’re hoping for when we draft a guy — a guy that comes in, develops, fills the role, helps us win in a lot of ways, does it the right way, fits into our culture,” Tobin said. “Tee is an exceptional football player, and I envision him being part of what we do going forward for a long time. That’s the hope. We want our guys, especially our guys that come in and prove that they can help us win in a big way.”

Higgins, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is now eligible for a contract extension, something the Bengals intend to work on with Higgins this offseason. Although it won’t be easy, the Bengals hope to keep their core offensive pieces of Higgins, fellow receiver Ja’Marr Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow together for the long haul.

Since being selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins has caught 215 passes for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns.

In 2022, Higgins tied his career high in catches (74), had a career-high seven touchdown receptions and had 1,029 receiving yards in 16 regular season games, going over 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season.

