Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Benjamin Blackwell

Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Benjamin Blackwell

Baseball

Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Benjamin Blackwell

By March 2, 2023 9:56 am

By |

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Benjamin Blackwell, graduate infielder from Fairfax, VA.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Whatever Brad Owens feeds us!

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:
Handshakes with teammates

Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Singing the alma mater after games

Favorite MLB Baseball Team:
Atlanta Braves

Favorite Food:
Steak

Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:
Fishing

Favorite Movie:
Sandlot

Favorite Holiday:
Christmas

What sport would you play other than baseball?
Hockey

, , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
15hr

Coming off a blowout win against Gardner-Webb in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Tigers were off to a slow start in game two but improved to 17-1 after their second win over Gardner-Webb, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home