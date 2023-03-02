Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Benjamin Blackwell

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Benjamin Blackwell, graduate infielder from Fairfax, VA.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Whatever Brad Owens feeds us!
Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:
Handshakes with teammates
Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Singing the alma mater after games
Favorite MLB Baseball Team:
Atlanta Braves
Favorite Food:
Steak
Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:
Fishing
Favorite Movie:
Sandlot
Favorite Holiday:
Christmas
What sport would you play other than baseball?
Hockey