Henry's 40-yard dash time at NFL Combine

Former Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry ran the 40-yard dash on Thursday, when defensive linemen and linebackers went through on-field drills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Henry recorded an unofficial time of 4.71 seconds on his first 40-yard dash attempt.

“One of Dabo Swinney’s favorite players there,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “Graduated with a captain on that ball club, and a solid 4.71 time.”

Henry pulled up early on his second 40-yard dash attempt after appearing to pull something, so it looks like the 4.71 will be his time entering Clemson’s pro day on March 14.

A second-team All-ACC selection by the league’s media and coaches in 2022, Henry started all 14 games, collecting 59 tackles (9.0 for loss), 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to go along with a team-high 24 quarterback pressures in 659 defensive snaps.

Henry registered 147 career tackles (28.0 for loss), 13.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 1,771 snaps over 58 career games (24 starts) at Clemson from 2018-22.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

