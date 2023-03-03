Clemson picks up new in-state commitment

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up an in-state commitment on Thursday night.
Jackson Moore, an infielder from Hartsville (S.C.) High School, announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via social media.
“I’m excited to announce my commitment to play baseball at Clemson University,” Moore wrote in a Twitter post. “I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates that have helped me get to this point. I would also like to thank the Clemson coaching staff for believing in me.”
You can check out some clips of the class of 2025 prospect below:
2-2 with two walks tonight and a great team win. @nischnab @TSkole7 @Tyler_CannonLU @CoachMonteLee @zachlucas11 @PBR_SC @HartsvilleB @WillDorton24 pic.twitter.com/ImYq6JCwHz
— Jackson Moore (@Jackson26000672) February 25, 2023
Homerun from tonight’s game. @TSkole7 @nischnab @Tyler_CannonLU @CoachMonteLee @zachlucas11 @PBR_SC @diamondprospect @HartsvilleB pic.twitter.com/mcOYL68rOo
— Jackson Moore (@Jackson26000672) February 22, 2023
Uncommitted 2025 INF Jackson Moore of Hartsville answers back with a two run blast in the bottom half of the first. pic.twitter.com/gBdqcPUen5
— Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) February 11, 2023
Getting ready. @nischnab @CoachMonteLee @Tyler_CannonLU @zachlucas11 @TSkole7 pic.twitter.com/AGMVVLloNU
— Jackson Moore (@Jackson26000672) November 16, 2022
— Jackson Moore (@Jackson26000672) March 3, 2023