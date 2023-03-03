Injury keeps Murphy from NFL Combine workouts

Myles Murphy did not run the 40-yard dash or work out Thursday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

That’s because the former Clemson defensive end and top 2023 NFL Draft prospect tweaked his hamstring while warming up Wednesday night, per NFL Network’s Charles Davis.

Murphy will thus wait to work out at Clemson’s pro day on March 14.

“Just got done talking with him, and I was eager to watch him go through all these movement drills,” Davis said during NFL Network’s coverage of the combine. “I wanted to see what he had, change of direction, things of that nature, for myself. Tweaked a hamstring warming up last night, will do nothing today and have to go and do it at his pro day back at school on the 14th.”

“That will be a well attended pro day,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah added. “There’ll be plenty other players at Clemson, a lot of people will be going there to see Myles Murphy, though.”

Jeremiah has the Detroit Lions taking Murphy with the No. 6 overall pick in his latest mock draft. Jeremiah has Murphy rated as the 19th-best prospect in this year’s draft, which will be held in April.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy finished his Clemson career with 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 38 games.

