What They Are Saying: Simpson's speedy 40-yard dash

Trenton Simpson showed off his speed Thursday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, running an official time of 4.43 in the 40-yard dash — the second-fastest time among all linebackers and the fourth-fastest time overall Thursday.

Check out what they are saying about the former Clemson star’s speedy 40-yard dash below:

Fastest 40 Times (LBs): 🥇 Owen Pappoe, Auburn: 4.39s

🥈 Trenton Simpson, Clemson: 4.43s

🥉 Yasir Abdullah, Louisville: 4.47s pic.twitter.com/yeroocKz0Y — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 3, 2023

It's officially a 4.43 40-yard dash for Trenton Simpsonpic.twitter.com/FWNTgBZGSO — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 3, 2023

Trenton Simpson can roll. Extremely smooth athlete. pic.twitter.com/SEkJ6hBAWr — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 3, 2023

Trenton Simpson clocked the fourth fastest 40 at the NFL Combine on Day 1, while Bryan Bresee and @TLHanna_Sports grad Zacch Pickens finished with some of the fastest times among DTs @ClemsonFB @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/6Ijbjo8JiK — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) March 3, 2023

4.43 for Trenton Simpson. Continue to maintain he's a first-rounder. 2021 tape was amazing before being asked to play a new role in 2022 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 3, 2023

Trenton Simpson 4.43 🤯 SHEESH — Cameron Hall (@cameronhall_4) March 3, 2023

if you don't know, now ya know. @TrentonSimpson_ is a 𝐝𝐮𝐝𝐞. pic.twitter.com/hEVvMy16Xf — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 3, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

