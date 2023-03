Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers defeated South Carolina 5-2 Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Check out some great pictures from the huge win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.