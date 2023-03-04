Clemson hoops blasts Notre Dame, clinches top 4 seed in ACC Tournament

Clemson’s men’s basketball team took care of business in its regular-season finale.

Now the Tigers have a chance to play themselves onto the sport’s biggest stage later this month.

Clemson has momentum going into the ACC Tournament following an 87-64 win over Notre Dame on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Hunter Tyson recorded his 15th double-double of the season in his final home game with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Ian Schieffelin contributed 16 points in the Tigers’ 15th and final home victory.

“I’m just really proud of this group,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “It’s been a fun group to coach and, to be honest with you, to watch. They’ve played some marvelous basketball this year, and tonight was another example of that.”

The rout paired with Miami’s win over Pittsburgh earlier in the day earned the Tigers (22-9, 14-6 ACC) the No. 3 seed in Greensboro, where the conference tournament will start Tuesday. But Clemson, which won three of its final four regular-season games and has scored at least 87 points in four of its last five, won’t have to play until Thursday.

The 3 seed – the Tigers’ highest seed in the tournament since 2008 (also a 3 seed) – gives Clemson a double bye into the quarterfinals, where the Tigers will start trying to boost an NCAA Tournament resume that, with a 7-5 record against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams and four losses against the bottom two quadrants, is quite bubbly. Clemson began Saturday as the fifth team out of the NCAA Tournament in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s latest projections.

Had the Tigers been pegged with what would’ve been considered another bad loss against Notre Dame (179 NET), they might’ve been left to run the table next week to automatically punch their ticket to the Big Dance. Instead, Clemson dominated the Irish (11-20, 3-17) from start to finish to tie a record for regular-season wins in the Brad Brownell era and set up a scenario where a win or two in Greensboro could make things interesting for Clemson’s at-large chances.

“We’ve got some Quad 1 wins and obviously got some losses that have hurt us. I understand that,” Tyson said. “We had to better after those losses, and we have been better. But at the end of the day, you can’t really worry about all of that because then your mind is elsewhere. We’ve got a job to do. We’ve got a few days to prepare, and we’ll be ready to go when it’s our time to play.”

The Tigers shot better than 50% from the field and led by as many as 27 points before emptying their bench in the final minutes. Junior big PJ Hall had 15 points to surpass 1,000 for his career, but Clemson also sank 13 3-pointers. Tyson accounted for four of those while Chase Hunter (14 points) and Brevin Galloway (13) combined for seven trey balls.

The hot hand started early in front of a sellout crowd and rarely cooled off. Clemson scored 20 of the game’s first 23 points while knocking down eight of its 3s in the first 20 minutes en route to a 48-29 halftime lead.

“This team has done a good job getting off to good starts, and our passing and shooting was elite again at the beginning of the game,” Brownell said. “We made a bunch of shots and built a good lead but then did another nice job of holding it. That’s not easy to do in college basketball.”

Tyson and Schieffelin each led the early charge, scoring 11 points apiece in the first half. Schieffelin, who added six rebounds, made all seven of his shots, recording just his fourth game in double figures all season and his first since scoring 10 against Syracuse on Feb. 22.