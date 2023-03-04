'He’s going to be an excellent pro': NFL Network analysts weigh in on Bresee

During NFL Network’s coverage of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, a couple of the network’s analysts weighed in on former Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah spoke about the adversity Bresee has battled, the dominance he showed when bursting onto the scene as a freshman All-American in 2020, and how teams have been impressed with him during the interview process at the combine.

“He’s been through quite a lot of adversity in his life,” Jeremiah said. “I think if you go back and look at him when he first arrived at Clemson with a lot of hype, and when you first saw him, he was one of those guys you thought this guy’s going to be a top-10 pick. I mean he was a dominant player. And a lot of it is because of everything that you just mentioned that he’s been through, I don’t think we saw quite that same player.

“But I know that it’s there because I’ve seen it in the past, and I know that in talking to teams that have met with him, they’ve really been impressed with him through the interview process. I know Ozzie Newsome used to always ask everybody in the interview room, give me an example of some adversity you’ve been through. Not many guys are going to have a story like his.”

NFL Network’s Charles Davis added some commentary on Bresee, saying he believes the former No. 1 overall recruit will be “an excellent pro.”

“I talked about Bryan Bresee and some of that adversity and why I believe his football is going to be better going forward,” Davis said. “He has been through so many different things now, and this will be the first time in about what, three years, that he’ll have a chance to heal and get his mind where he can just go play football, and that’s certainly going to help him going forward because you guys already detailed what he has been through. But there’s a reason he was the No. 1 player in the country coming out of high school. I think he’s going to be an excellent pro.”

Davis was impressed while watching Bresee go through on-field drills at the combine.

“Bryan Bresee is on his way back,” Davis said. “That’s the young man we saw come to Clemson and is starting to make his way back to being 100 (percent healthy) again.”

Bresee dealt with his share of injuries at Clemson, including a torn ACL that cut his sophomore season short, and of course endured a tragedy last year when his 15-year-old sister, Ella, passed away in September following her battle with brain cancer. He also missed time last season due to a non-football medical issue.

Bresee — who finished his Clemson career (2020-22) credited with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety over 26 games (21 starts) — impressively ran an official 4.86 in the 40-yard dash at the combine Thursday.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

