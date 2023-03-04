Injury update on Ammons

Clemson baseball has gotten word on the status of one of its top pitchers.

And Erik Bakich called it “great news.”

Ryan Ammons recently sustained a forearm strain, Bakich said following the Tigers’ series-opening win over South Carolina late Friday night. The junior left-hander didn’t make his scheduled start after recently sustaining an injury to his arm that had the team initially fearing the worst.

But Bakich said Ammons should return to the mound in the next few weeks.

“Just something in the forearm that is kind of the best-case scenario,” Bakich said. “I guess I would just call it a forearm strain.”

Ammons has been Clemson’s top weekend starter after transitioning to the role from the bullpen. He has allowed just three runs on six hits with 19 strikeouts in his first two starts. Ammons gave up two runs on three hits while striking out 10 over five innings in his most recent start against Central Florida on Feb. 24.

Sophomore right-hander Austin Gordon, Clemson’s normal Saturday starter, moved up a day in Ammons’ absence and turned in his best start of the season against the Gamecocks. He scattered three hits and walked none in 4 ⅔ innings Friday, helping the Tigers to a 5-2 victory.

True freshman Tristan Smith will get the ball in today’s game, which is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch at Fluor Field in Greenville. Bakich said Sunday’s starter is still to be determined.

