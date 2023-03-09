‘We’re just going to be moving really fast’: Williams on Riley’s new air raid offense

Clemson football held its third spring practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Antonio Williams spoke to the media at the conclusion of practice and shared how he believes the offense will be different this season than previous seasons and how he plans to build off the success he had last year during his first year as a Tiger.

“I think my freshman year was just the start,” he said. “I’m looking to build off that especially with this new air raid offense. We sling the ball around. It’s going to be fun.”

Williams emphasized the major change will be the new air raid offense, but beyond passing the ball more frequently, the wide receiver indicated the tempo of the offense is taking on a whole new pace. The faster signaling and tempo of the offense will definitely be a distinguishing factor of the Clemson offense under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

“Obviously, they call it air raid offense, so we’re going to pass the ball for sure,” he said. “At the same time, we’re still going to run. We have Will Shipley back there and Phil Mafah, so we have got to get them the ball. It’s just I think it’s going to be faster, we have a lot of up-tempo pace going and we’re signaling faster, we’re just going to be moving really fast.”

Williams, who will just be in his sophomore season next season, shared that he already feels a connection forming between him and Riley. Williams shared that the new offensive coordinator’s positive demeanor has been something that he has really appreciated during spring practice thus far.

“I really like his personality,” he said. “He’s a very upbeat kind of guy. He really pumps the guys up. We’re starting to build a relationship. I like him a lot.”

Even with just three spring practices complete, the Clemson offense has seemed to adopt a new mindset and game plan under Riley. Riley, who has had experience coaching wide receivers during his coaching career, is bringing a hands-on approach to leading Williams and the entire receiver room.

“He definitely works with us a little bit,” he shared. “At the beginning of practice, we start out with a little drill that he comes up with just to get used to throwing and catching.”

