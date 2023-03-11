Clemson baseball rolls past Georgia State to take the series

Clemson baseball showcased an impressive performance in the 10-2 win over Georgia State in game one of the double header on Saturday. After evading defeat in a ninth inning rally on Friday evening, the Tigers picked up right where they left off in Saturday’s first game against the Panthers.

Georgia State’s starting pitcher Camren Landry held up a solid front in the first two innings holding the Tigers to just one hit, but that changed in the bottom of the third inning when the Tigers found their form at the plate.

With bases loaded, second baseman Riley Bertram hit the ball right down the centerfield gap bringing in two RBIs. Soon thereafter, Clemson right fielder Nathan Hall hit the first home run of his collegiate career, bringing in three RBIs. Adding four more hits and five runs to their scoreboard tally, the Tigers left the third inning with a five score advantage over the Panthers.

It took until the fourth inning for Georgia State to pick up its first hit off of Clemson’s starting pitcher Tristan Smith.

Georgia State’s Will Mize hit a near home run that brought in one RBI and left runners on both second and third before head coach Erik Bakich pulled Smith. Reed Garris replaced Smith on the mound. Garris displayed a solid performance out of the bullpen, picking up two strikeouts to get Clemson out of the fourth inning and maintain the 5-2 lead.

After a scoreless fifth inning from both teams, Clemson third baseman Mac Starbuck got his first hit of the season, the RBI single to center field helped the Tigers advance their lead to get the sixth inning rolling. With bases loaded, Will Taylor hit a double to right field bringing in two more RBIs. The Tigers solidified the lead when first baseman Billy Amick blasted a triple to right field, and with that Clemson had two more runs on the scoreboard and an eight score lead, 10-2.

Much of the scoring success and ease at the plate in the latter half of the game was aided by the Tigers’ solid pitching performance by Joe Allen and Reed Garris out of the bullpen. Clemson held Georgia State scoreless in the final five innings of the game.

Taylor, Amick, Blackwell and Hall each picked up two hits respectively and ultimately helped keep the momentum rolling offensively for the Tigers.

Overall, the Tigers’ solid pitching performance out of the bullpen and impressive hitting gave the Panthers little opportunity to capitalize on any errors. Clemson baseball is back in action in just an hour, where they will look to sweep the series over the Panthers.