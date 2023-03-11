Eason: Woods has tools to be 'one of the best that’s ever come through Clemson'

A veteran of 17 combined NFL seasons as a defensive lineman and defensive line coach, Nick Eason knows a thing or two about defensive line play and has been around plenty of great players at the position over the years.

And according to Clemson’s defensive tackles coach, newcomer Peter Woods possesses the same traits as some of those greats.

“Peter Woods has the twitchiness and the power and the quickness of some dominant NFL defensive linemen that I’ve been around,” Eason said of the highly touted true freshman defensive lineman following the Tigers’ spring practice Friday.

Eason went on to say that Woods not only has the talent to be an All-American – but also to be one of the best defensive linemen in Clemson history, which is certainly saying something considering the school’s rich tradition at the position and the long line of big-time defensive linemen that have donned the Tiger Paw.

“I’m not going to crown him the best ever or the best of this or nothing, because the proof’s in the pudding. Obviously he’s got to play this year,” Eason said. “But I will say that he has the talent level to obviously be an All-American, one of the best that’s ever come through Clemson, in that list of great defensive linemen – the Michael Dean Perrys and the Trevor Pryces and the Grady Jarretts and Dexter Lawrence, and the list goes on and on.”

Woods, a former five-star prospect from Alabama who enrolled early at Clemson in January, finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. He recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season.

Eason believes Woods is equipped with the tools to be one of Clemson’s best at his position, and has the desire to make that happen.

“You think about great defensive tackles at Clemson, he has the tools to become that,” Eason said. “Is he there yet? No. But does he have the tools to become a great defensive lineman and one of the best that’s ever come through here? Absolutely.

“But there’s a lot of work to be put in. But I can tell you this, that he’s very focused and that’s what he wants to do. So, that’s kind of how I see him.”

