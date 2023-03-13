Two former Tigers named among best free agent signings since 2018

With the NFL’s free agency season about to heat up, ESPN published an article on the best and worst signings for every team in the league over the last several years.

A couple of former Clemson standouts were picked as their NFL teams’ best signings since 2018.

D.J. Reader was named as the free agent that the Cincinnati Bengals really hit on.

In three seasons since signing with the Bengals before the 2020 campaign, the defensive tackle has posted 89 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 quarterback hits, six passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 30 total games.

“Reader is arguably the best signing in an era filled with valuable additions, which speaks volumes to his performance,” ESPN’s Ben Baby wrote. “While the sack numbers might not show it, Reader has been an absolute force on the line of scrimmage. His ability to eat gaps, be disruptive and free teammates up to make plays factored into the team’s defensive success since he signed a four-year deal worth $53 million.”

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse, meanwhile, was pegged as the Dallas Cowboys’ best free agent signing since 2018.

Kearse signed with America’s Team prior to the 2021 season. In the two seasons since, he has filled up the stat sheet while totaling 178 tackles, three sacks, 16 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 15 passes defended and three interceptions — including one of the GOAT last season.

“When the Cowboys signed Kearse to a minimum salary benefit contract two years ago, they didn’t think he would become one of the key players of their defense, but he has outperformed any expectation,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote. “He then signed a two-year, $10 million deal in 2022 and finished third on the team in tackles and added two sacks, five tackles for loss, six pressures, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, an interception and five pass deflections — despite missing three games. And he will have this piece of history: He is the last player to intercept a Tom Brady pass — provided Brady does not come out of retirement again.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, former Clemson defensive end Vic Beasley was tabbed as the Tennessee Titans’ worst free agent signing since 2018.

“The Titans signed Beasley to a one-year contract that guaranteed him $9.5 million, but he proceeded to not report to camp on time, causing him to be placed on the reserve/did not report list,” ESPN’s Turron Davenport wrote. “When he checked into camp, Beasley was placed on the active/non-football injury list and was activated a week before the season opener. Tennessee released Beasley in early November after he recorded three tackles in five games. Beasley played only 34% of the defensive snaps in 2020 and is currently in the XFL.”