Two Tigers taken in McShay's latest NFL mock draft

Todd McShay’s latest NFL mock draft (subscription required) was released recently, giving his predictions for the 31 picks in Round 1 of the 2023 draft.

The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst updated his mock draft on March 11 following the Panthers-Bears trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers.

McShay projects a pair of Clemson defensive line prospects to be selected in the first round of April’s draft.

The first is Myles Murphy, whom McShay has going to the Seattle Seahawks with the 20th overall pick.

“Yes, the Seahawks already landed Texas Tech’s Wilson earlier in this mock, but adding to this defensive line is the team’s biggest need now that Geno Smith is headed back to Seattle as QB1. GM John Schneider has to get that unit right, and this could end up a steal,” McShay wrote. “Murphy has power, burst and bend off the edge, and he comes with some versatility. Over the past two seasons, Murphy had 14 sacks, 63 pressures and 23 tackles for loss. So why the slide? There were a few too many times late in the season that he disappeared and didn’t have the same impact for the Tigers. He didn’t have any sacks over the final four games.”

McShay sees Bryan Bresee coming off the board nine picks later, going to the New Orleans Saints with the 29th overall selection.

“Bresee is coming off a tough season — he recorded just 3.5 sacks and dealt with a kidney infection and the death of his sister — but we can see the talent on the tape,” McShay wrote. “At 6-6 and 298 pounds, he displays great upper-body strength and quick hands. I like the fit as a run-plugger in the middle of the Saints’ defense, replacing free agent David Onyemata. The Saints’ run D gave up 4.5 yards per carry last season, which ranked 20th.”

The former No. 1 recruit in the country, Bresee burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020 and became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016). Bresee finished his Clemson career (2020-22) credited with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety over 26 games (21 starts).

Murphy, a former top-five national recruit, earned Freshman All-America honors from several outlets in 2020 and a fourth-team All-American selection from Phil Steele in 2021. He racked up 139 tackles (37.0 for loss), 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups across 38 games (27 starts) at Clemson from 2020-22, and joined Gaines Adams, Vic Beasley and Clelin Ferrell as the only Tigers since 2000 to post multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

