Watch: Brownell fired up about Clemson's NCAA Tournament snub

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell met with the media Monday and spoke about the Tigers missing the NCAA Tournament.

As you’d expect, Brownell wasn’t happy about what he believes was an NCAA Tournament snub and said he “adamantly” feels the selection committee “made a mistake.”

“Certainly disappointed and a little bit angry with what’s taken place here with the selection committee,” Brownell said.

Along with hurting for seniors like Hunter Tyson and Brevin Galloway who won’t have another chance to play in the NCAA tourney, Brownell said he hurts for Tiger fans.