Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 4

Clemson (10-6) picked up midweek home wins over East Tennessee State and Presbyterian before sweeping a three-game weekend series from Georgia State. The Tigers welcome College of Charleston for a midweek matchup before Duke comes to Doug Kingsmore Stadium to open ACC play.

Overall Record: 10-6 Last Week: 5-0 3/7 Tuesday East Tennessee State W, 4-1 3/8 Wednesday Presbyterian W, 5-3 3/10 Friday Georgia State W, 9-8 3/11 Saturday Georgia State W, 10-2 3/11 Saturday Georgia State W, 10-7 Next Week: 3/14 Tuesday College of Charleston (11-4) 4:00PM 3/17 Friday Duke (10-6, 1-2 ACC) 7:00PM 3/18 Saturday Duke (10-6, 1-2 ACC) 3:00PM 3/19 Sunday Duke (10-6, 1-2 ACC) 1:30PM Records and rankings as of Monday, March 13th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Cooper Ingle

The junior catcher from Asheville, NC earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 12-for-21 (.571) in five games last week. Ingle had one double, one homer, six RBI, five runs, two walks, and a stolen base on the week.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Reed Garris

The sophomore righty from Mt. Pleasant, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for performance over two relief outings this week. Over two games, Garris did not allow a run on just one hit (.077 OBA) with no walks and eight strikeouts while earning his first career win against Georgia State.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored their opponents 38-21 while outhitting them .310 (54 hits) to .224 (37 hits). On the week, Clemson had five doubles, one triple, five homers, 24 walks, and eight HBPs against 42 strikeouts while going 10-11 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.60 ERA, allowing 21 runs (18 earned) in 45 innings with 21 walks and one HBP against 54 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .979 clip, committing four errors in 187 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes College of Charleston on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers lead the series with the Cougars 30-5, including a 21-4 record in home games (17-4 at DKS), despite dropping three of the last four games of the series. Clemson opens ACC play hosting Duke this weekend. The Tigers lead the series 130-75-2, including a 68-31-1 home record (49-13 at DKS), but the Blue Devils have won the last eight games in the series. This is the third straight series between the teams played in Clemson after the Blue Devils swept series in 2019 (8-9, 3-5, 8-9) and 2021 (1-5, 8-14, 2-4).

