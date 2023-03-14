Tigers rally past College of Charleston

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers rallied to score three runs in the eighth to defeat College of Charleston 4-3 Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Ethan Darden got his first start for Clemson. Darden went 2.1 innings and gave up two hits, one run and one earned run.

College of Charleston plated the game’s first run in the third to take a 1-0 lead. In the top of the fourth they added a solo home run to make it 2-0.

Clemson got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. With one out Cam Cannarella walked. Cooper Ingle hit a double against the wall to score Cannarella and the Tigers trailed 2-1.

The Cougars added a run in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the eighth Riley Bertram singled up the middle. Blake Wright lined out to right and Cannarella walked. Ingle hit his second double of the day, scoring Bertram and advancing Cannarella to third. Will Taylor singled to second. Cannarella scored on the hit and Ingle scored on a throwing error. After eight the Tigers led 4-3.

With the win Clemson moved to 11-6 on the season. The Tigers open ACC play Friday at 7 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.