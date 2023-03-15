4-star LB has ‘high interest level’ in Clemson entering visit today

Clemson is set to host this four-star linebacker from the Yellowhammer State today.

D’Angelo Barber of Clay-Chalkville High School (Pinson, Ala.) told The Clemson Insider he will be on campus to attend the Tigers’ spring practice.

There is plenty of mutual interest between Clemson and Barber, a class of 2024 prospect who has been in consistent contact with Wes Goodwin since drawing a school visit from him earlier this year.

“Coach Goodwin, the defensive coordinator, I talk to him just about every day,” Barber told The Clemson Insider recently.

“My relationship with Coach Goodwin, it’s real good,” he added. “We’ve been tight for a minute ever since he came to the school in January.”

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound rising senior is high on the Tigers entering today’s visit.

“I got a high interest level in Clemson,” Barber said. “You look at the different conferences – Alabama, they’ve been one of the top teams. Alabama and Georgia, they’re like the top two teams in the SEC. But in the ACC, it’s Clemson. There’s nobody that comes close to them. They’ve been dominating for years.”

Barber has traveled to Tennessee and Arkansas this month, and he has also planned spring visits to schools like Louisville, Cincinnati, UCF, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma.

All of those schools have offered Barber, who also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State among others.

He could very well add Clemson to his offer list during today’s trip to campus, and he would love to have the ACC powerhouse as one of his college options.

“They want me to come up there and check the campus out before they offer me,” Barber said. “But when I do go up there and if they offer me, that’d be great to receive that one because you’re able to get Alabama, which is one of the top powerhouses in the SEC, and then Clemson, which that is the top dog in the ACC.

“So, it’d be good to have the top dogs in two different conferences because no matter which one you choose, you’re going to be going somewhere where you got good coaching, you’re going to get a good education and you’re going to win some football games.”

–Photo courtesy of D’Angelo Barber on Twitter (@DJ_Barber6)

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

