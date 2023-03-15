Former Tiger finds new NFL home

A former Clemson standout has reportedly found a new home in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal with Clelin Ferrell, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The former Tiger defensive end has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders after being selected by the franchise in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his time with the Raiders, Ferrell tallied 105 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, 11 passed defended and a pair of forced fumbles.

While Ferrell has struggled to live up to the hype that surrounded him when he was selected as a top draft choice, he has flashed his talent and pass rush ability from time to time and had his best overall professional season as a rookie back in 2019, when he recorded 38 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and five passes defended, all of which are still career highs.

Ferrell made some contributions during his fourth season with the Raiders in 2022, playing 494 snaps over 16 games (four starts) and posting eight quarterback hits with 13 total pressures. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder doesn’t turn 26 until May and has size, length and versatility to offer the 49ers.

49ers reached agreement today on a one-year deal with former Raiders’ first-round draft pick Clelin Ferrell, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

